NBA World Reacts To LiAngelo Ball Contract News

LaVar, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball holding up with Vytautas uniforms.PRIENAI, LITHUANIA - JANUARY 05: LaVar Ball along with his sons LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball during a press conference after LiAngelo and LaMelo's first training session with Vytautas Prienai on January 5, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)

LaVar Ball might not have two, but three sons playing in the NBA this coming season. As Lonzo Ball enters another season with the New Orleans Pelicans and LaMelo Ball prepares for his first season with the Charlotte Hornets after going No. 3 in the NBA Draft, middle brother LiAngelo Ball is getting a shot.

Per a report by Shams Charania, LiAngelo is signing with the Detroit Pistons. The 22-year old, who last appeared in a single game for the G-League’s Oklahoma City Blue, is getting a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. Still, most probably deemed his NBA hopes dead, so it is very good news for him.

Ball’s hoops career has been extremely up and down. He was set to begin a college career at UCLA, following in Lonzo’s footsteps, until he was arrested in China during an overseas team trip for allegedly stealing a pair of high-end sunglasses. He left the program weeks later.

He and LaMelo had a brief stint playing professionally in Lithuania. They then played in LaVar’s Junior Basketball Association, playing for the league’s Los Angeles team. He missed much of last season after having ankle surgery, but signed with the Oklahoma City Blue in late 2019, and made his G-League debut in March, just before the league shut down.

LaVar Ball is obviously a very divisive figure. You could also make a strong argument that he didn’t really help maximize his middle son’s potential, as he was never seen as much of a prospect as the other two Ball Brothers. Still, most seem pretty happy that LiAngelo is getting a shot to live out his own NBA dream, even if it remains a longshot for him to make the Pistons roster.

LaMelo is the first of the Balls to congratulate his older brother on the signing. He took to Instagram moments ago.

LaMelo Ball congratulates LiAngelo Ball on signing with the Detroit Pistons.

Congrats to LiAngelo Ball and the whole family on their big day.


