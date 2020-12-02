All three of LaVar Ball’s sons are reportedly now on NBA rosters.

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball, the oldest and youngest Ball brothers, respectively, were both top NBA Draft picks. Lonzo went No. 2 overall to the Lakers, but has since been traded to the Pelicans. LaMelo, meanwhile, went No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft to Charlotte.

LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother, will have a much tougher time sticking in the league. However, he’s reportedly signing with an NBA team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that LiAngelo Ball is signing a non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons.

The deal is reportedly for one year.

LiAngelo Ball was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He committed to UCLA and began his college career with the Bruins. However, he had an infamous incident while overseas in China and later left the program.

The middle Ball brother then went overseas and played in Lithuania.

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a disappointing 2019-20 season. Detroit went 20-46, finishing in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA’s 2020-21 season is currently scheduled to begin in mid-December. The league began training camp on Tuesday.