Look: Jaden Ivey Is Not Happy With His NBA2K Likeness

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 25: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers warms up before the the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the St. Peter's Peacocks held at Wells Fargo Center on March 25, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Jaden Ivey is excited to be in the NBA, but he's a little disappointed in his first appearance in NBA 2K.

This afternoon, Ivey tweeted that it was a "blessing" to finally be included in the popular NBA video game, but he isn't quite sure what the people at visual concepts were doing when they created his likeness.

"Also can’t express how big of a blessing it is to be in 2k, but who is this?" Ivey said, tacking on several laughing emojis.

Yeah, if we're being honest, the video game version of the Purdue star and Detroit Pistons' No. 5 overall pick doesn't really look like the real-life edition.

Compare and contrast.

At the end of the day though, Ivey can take solace in the fact that we've seen numerous instances of professional athletes having inaccurate video game likenesses early in their career, and it hasn't affected them one bit.

If Ivey plays in the NBA the way many project him to, NBA 2K will make sure to get him looking right in the future.