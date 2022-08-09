Look: NBA Player's Hilarious Wedding Photos Are Going Viral

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 07: Kelly Olynyk #9 of the Miami Heat against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons big man Kelly Olynyk found a way to make his wedding unique and memorable last weekend.

Olynyk, 31, and longtime partner Jackie McNulty were married in Santa Ynez, California on Saturday.

The ceremony and reception took place at a vineyard, with Olynyk rocking a snapback and sneakers throughout the day.

According to PEOPLE.com, Olynyk and McNulty made it a point to throw "an epic party" for their guests.

"The self-professed game-loving couple made that a theme of the big day, from inviting guests to down drinks to a "Shot Clock" timer to offering a scavenger hunt, mini-basketball and poker and craps tables," People wrote.

Olynyk and McNulty are reportedly set to honeymoon in Mykonos, Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast.

Congrats to the happy couple!