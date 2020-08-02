The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former NBA Head Coach Has Blunt Message For President Trump

donald trump pretends to swing a baseball bat in the white houseWASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat while participating in a Made in America event with companies from 50 states featuring their products in the Blue Room of the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. American manufacturers representing each of the 50 states participated in the showcase, including Bully Tools, Cheerwine, Stetson, Simms and RMA Armament, Charles Machine Works, Honckley Yachts, Altec Inc., Caterpiller, Pierce Manufacturing and others. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

A former NBA head coach turned analyst had a blunt message for the president of the United States on Sunday morning.

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy recently joined Twitter. The frequent Dan Le Batard Show guest and Turner Sports analyst has been pretty outspoken on several issues on social media.

Van Gundy, 60, had a blunt message for President Trump on Sunday morning.

“The US has less than 5% of the world’s population but over 20% of COVID 19 deaths. Is this what Trump meant when he talked about all the winning we’d do? We’re #1. Do you feel like a winner?” he wrote on Twitter.

President Trump had recently taken aim at the NBA, saying he wouldn’t watch games if players knelt for the national anthem.

“Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!” he tweeted.

New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick responded to President Trump’s claim following his team’s loss on Thursday night.

“First of all, I don’t think anybody in the NBA cares if President Trump watches basketball. I couldn’t care less,” Redick told Yahoo Sports. “As far as his base, I think regardless of the specificity of tweeting about the NBA, every tweet of his is meant to divide, every tweet is meant to incite, every tweet is meant to embolden his base. So [last week] was no different.”

The NBA returned to action on Thursday. Games will continue later this afternoon.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.