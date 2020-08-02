Former NBA Head Coach Has Blunt Message For President Trump

A former NBA head coach turned analyst had a blunt message for the president of the United States on Sunday morning.

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy recently joined Twitter. The frequent Dan Le Batard Show guest and Turner Sports analyst has been pretty outspoken on several issues on social media.

Van Gundy, 60, had a blunt message for President Trump on Sunday morning.

“The US has less than 5% of the world’s population but over 20% of COVID 19 deaths. Is this what Trump meant when he talked about all the winning we’d do? We’re #1. Do you feel like a winner?” he wrote on Twitter.

President Trump had recently taken aim at the NBA, saying he wouldn’t watch games if players knelt for the national anthem.

“Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!” he tweeted.

New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick responded to President Trump’s claim following his team’s loss on Thursday night.

“First of all, I don’t think anybody in the NBA cares if President Trump watches basketball. I couldn’t care less,” Redick told Yahoo Sports. “As far as his base, I think regardless of the specificity of tweeting about the NBA, every tweet of his is meant to divide, every tweet is meant to incite, every tweet is meant to embolden his base. So [last week] was no different.”

The NBA returned to action on Thursday. Games will continue later this afternoon.