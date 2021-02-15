The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Blake Griffin News

A closeup of Blake Griffin during a game.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 09: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It looks like the Blake Griffin era in Detroit is close to coming to an end. The two sides took a big step toward a mutual parting on Monday.

The Pistons officially reached an agreement with Griffin to hold him out of the lineup until they can figure out his future. Griffin, who will turn 32 next month, has been hampered by injuries the last couple of seasons and has clearly declined, but has still managed to start 20 of 27 games this season.

Overall, Griffin is hoping to be moved to a contending team where he can contribute to a championship chase. His contract will make that challenging, but these things always have a way of working themselves out.

As news of Griffin’s situation spread, the reactions from around the NBA world began pouring in.

Through 20 games with Detroit, Griffin is averaging a career-low 12.3 points per appearance, along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He’s shooting only 36.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three-point range.

The hope for a team acquiring Griffin is he’ll be more effective in a smaller role and that his passing ability, which has been underrated during his career, will continue to play even as his athleticism declines.


