NBA World Reacts To The Kemba Walker Decision News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 06: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts against the Miami Heat during their game at Spectrum Center on March 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker from the New York Knicks in a draft night trade, but it has been clear for some time they never intended on using the veteran guard.

In a move that had been reported for a while, the Pistons officially waived Walker on Monday, according to reports. The 32-year-old four-time All-Star is now free to sign elsewhere.

It remains to be seen what kind of market there will be for Walker. He has been plagued by knee issues in recent years and appeared in only 37 games for the Knicks last season after playing in just 43 for the Boston Celtics in 2020-21.

The injuries have caught up quick to Walker, as some fans noted this afternoon.

"People were debating him vs [Kyle] Lowry two years ago now he’s getting waived by borderline play-in teams," one Twitter user said.

"Crazy to think he was an all-star starter two years ago," another added.

Philly Sports Network's Zach Ciavolella thinks Walker will eventually find a new home, in spite of his physical ailments.

"Despite his regression, there will still likely be a market for Walker. Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas (if the Campazzo deal falls through), Milwaukee all make sense," Ciavolella tweeted. "Minnesota & Portland could be dark horses. Could Philadelphia be interested? Anything is possible but likely not."

Indeed, there are fans of various different franchises debating the pros and cons of adding Walker to the roster as we speak.

For now though, the former first-round pick is a free agent as the NBA season gets ready to tip-off tomorrow.