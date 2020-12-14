Pistons Reportedly Make Decision On LiAngelo Ball

Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are locked into their NBA rosters in New Orleans and Charlotte, respectively, but it appears that LiAngelo is in need of a new home.

LiAngelo Ball signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons before the start of the NBA’s 2020-21 regular season.

The middle Ball brother is a former three-star recruit. He played at UCLA for a brief time, before leaving the school to play overseas. LiAngelo Ball has also spent time playing in semi-pro leagues in the United States.

He got an opportunity to make an NBA roster this season. The Pistons gave the middle Ball brother a shot, but he’s been released before the start of the season.

LiAngelo Ball was reportedly one of three players waived by the Eastern Conference team on Sunday night, per James Edwards.

“Per sources, the Pistons have waived Anthony Lamb, Louis King and LiAngelo Ball,” he reported on Sunday.

Per sources, the #Pistons have waived Anthony Lamb, Louis King and LiAngelo Ball. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) December 14, 2020

LiAngelo Ball was not projected to make the Pistons’ roster, but perhaps he’ll earn an invitation to an NBA team’s G-League roster.

The NBA’s 2020-21 regular season is scheduled to begin in about a week. The Pistons open the year on Wednesday, Dec. 23 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.