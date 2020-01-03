The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly in talks on a trade centered around a two-time All-Star.

According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are searching for a trade partner for star center Andre Drummond. Woj reported the Hawks are just one of several NBA teams interested in trading for the big man.

Drummond has a player option for next season which he was unlikely to use in Detroit. By trading for Drummond, the new team that lands him will likely hope to ink him to a new deal.

“Detroit and Atlanta have been engaged in talks on a trade centered on Andre Drummond, league sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported. “No deal imminent, but Detroit is talking to Hawks and several other teams on Drummond, sources said.”

Wojnarowski reported “there’s an increasing belief that Drummond will be moved before February 6 trade deadline.”

Atlanta has stellar guard play, led by star point guard Trae Young. However, the addition of Drummond could sure up the front court for a team that needs a legitimate forward.

Drummond is a two-time All-Star and led the NBA in rebounding each of the past two season – and leads in 2019-20.

The NBA trade deadline is set for February 6.