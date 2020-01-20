Report: 2 NBA Contenders Expressing Interest In Derrick Rose

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. There’s plenty of rumors circulating for some of the league’s top contenders.

Derrick Rose’s name is the latest to come up in trade talks. The Pistons guard has revived his basketball career in Detroit.

According to Yahoo Sports! NBA reporter Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers “have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons star Derrick Rose.”

This would be a major acquisition for either team.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers among teams that have expressed interest in trading for Detroit Pistons star Derrick Rose. https://t.co/z1lJKl5QpC — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 20, 2020

The Lakers are in need of a player like Rose. Los Angeles has options at guard–Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and Alex Caruso–but none of the three are legitimate scoring guards.

If the Lakers can land a player like Rose, who can score and create opportunities for others, Los Angeles would be better equipped for a NBA Finals run.

The question is – who will the Lakers deal in a potential trade? Kyle Kuzma is the obvious answer. But his improved play as of late could cause the Lakers’ front office to hesitate.

As for the 76ers, they too need a scoring threat at guard. Ben Simmons has assumed the point guard position. But Rose provides another PG option on a team full of weapons.

It’ll be interesting to see if these trade rumors come to fruition.