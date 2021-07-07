Report: Major Trade Rumors Swirling Before NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons won their first-ever NBA Draft lottery – and in a year where they desperately need a new face of the franchise. But there are some major trade rumors out there with only three weeks to go until the big night.

According to ESPN NBA insider Jonathan Givony, the Pistons will be “active in exploring the possibility of trading down” heading into the draft. Per the report, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder have all made “overtures” to the Pistons about the pick.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has not publicly stated who he would use the pick on if he kept it. But he’s also said that trading down is “an option” to him.

Weaver has said that he can think of “four or five” players that he might take with that top pick. But not a lot of people are buying it.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick is Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. The former five-star recruit averaged over 20 points per game last year. With his leadership, the Cowboys reached the Round of 32 for the first time in over a decade.

Few will deny that Cunningham has NBA star potential. But the Pistons may need more than one young potential star to get out of their current funk.

The Pistons have made the playoffs twice in the last 12 years, and both times they were swept in the First Round. They’ve won less than 40-percent of their games in eight of those seasons and are 40-98 over the past two seasons.

Suffice it to say, it’ll be hard to begrudge Weaver for trading that No. 1 overall pick if he can get a king’s ransom out of it.