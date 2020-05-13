Rip Hamilton Names The Only NBA Player He Was ‘Scared’ To Play

CBS Sports recently released its own rankings for the top 15 players in NBA history. After the list was officially released, Detroit Pistons legend Richard “Rip” Hamilton shared his thoughts on where CBS placed each all-time great.

During his time on CBS Sports HQ, the former All-Star guard revealed which player on the list he was “scared” to face over the course of his career. It probably won’t shock many basketball fans, but that opponent was none other than Kobe Bryant.

“He’s probably the only guy — and Raja can probably attest to this — the only guy that I competed against in my 14-year NBA career that when I would come into the game I was low-key scared,” Hamilton said. “The reason why is, Kobe was the type of player that was gonna try to kill you when the first minute of play started, all the way until the final buzzer went off.”

Bryant and Hamilton had some great battles in the early 2000s, which includes the 2004 NBA Finals. Clearly, “Rip” remembers just how tough it was to go up against the man who embodied the “Mamba mentality.”

Hamilton went one step further by comparing the Lakers legend to arguably the greatest player ever, saying “I feel like Kobe Bryant is the closest guy to Michael Jordan that we’ve ever seen.”

The basketball world is still heartbroken over the loss of Bryant, but his legacy will live on for generations. His five championships and relentless pursuit of greatness will be remembered by even his fiercest opponents.

Where do you think Kobe Bryant ranks all-time?