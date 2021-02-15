The Pistons Have Reached An Agreement With Blake Griffin

Despite starting 20 of 27 games for the Detroit Pistons this year, Blake Griffin clearly doesn’t have a future in Detroit. Understanding that, the Pistons have come to an agreement with the six-time All-Star forward.

On Monday, Pistons GM Troy Weaver told ESPN that the team is working with Griffin to sort out his future. To that end, they will allow Griffin to sit out games for the foreseeable future while they work something out.

“After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Weaver said. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”

In a statement of his own, Griffin expressed gratitude to the Pistons for their understanding. He pledged to continue working with them on “the best path forward.”

“I am grateful to the Pistons for understanding what I want to accomplish in my career and for working together on the best path forward,” Griffin said in his statement.

Blake Griffin is in his third full season with the Pistons after being traded in the 2017-18 season. But he is currently averaging a career-low 12.3 points points per game this season.

Injuries have taken a massive toll on his body over the years. He had to get multiple knee surgeries last season that limited him to just 18 games.

Those injuries have been evident on the court. Once known for his incredible dunks, Griffin has not even dunked since 2019.

It may be hard for Griffin to find a new team given all of the wear and tear. But the Pistons are going to do what they can to help him out.