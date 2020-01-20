Andre Drummond didn’t have the best game against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

First, Drummond was left on skates due to a wicked crossover from Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Then, the Pistons forward had a nasty collision going up for a rebound with just seconds left in the game.

The collision caused Drummond to lose a tooth as an inadvertent elbow from Wizards forward Thomas Bryant hit Drummond in the mouth.

Ouch.

Did Andre Drummond lose a tooth? Yes he did😬 pic.twitter.com/WXMRCNAZIh — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 20, 2020

A tooth isn’t the only thing Drummond lost on Monday. The Pistons suffered a 106-100 loss to Washington as well.

All-in-all, this is a rough start to Drummond’s week.

With Detroit’s loss on Monday, the Pistons are now 16-28, good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. There’s certainly plenty of time left for Detroit to make a run and earn one of the lower Eastern Conference seeds.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently the No. 8 seed in the East with a 18-23 record. The Pistons are just 3.5 games behind the Nets for that final playoff spot. The No. 8 seed will most likely have to face the first-place Milwaukee Bucks in the No. 1 vs No. 8 playoff round.

At this point, reaching the playoffs would be a good step for a Detroit organization which has struggled the past few years.