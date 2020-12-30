Video: Blake Griffin Leaves Game After Taking Elbow To The Face

The Spun

Blake Griffin drives against the Warriors.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 29: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons tries to get a shot off around James Wiseman #33 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on December 29, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Golden State Warriors in a battle of struggling NBA teams.

Golden State barely found its first win over the season earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Pistons are still in search of their first win on the season.

Detroit got off to a hot start against Steph Curry and company and looked to be well on the way to a win. Unfortunately, star big man Blake Griffin took a nasty elbow to the face from rookie James Wiseman.

The No. 2 overall pick attempted to put back a layup and caught Griffin with an elbow to the face on his way down. The Pistons star immediately fell to the ground and laid there for at least a minute.

He tried to shake it off, but was eventually told to leave the game by officials do to blood in his mouth.

Here’s video of the play.

Griffin is as tough as they come, but even he couldn’t withstand taking a stray elbow to the face.

Unfortunately for the Pistons, Griffin won’t be coming back into the game. According to a report from NBA insider Vincent Goodwill, Griffin is in the concussion protocol and won’t return.

Before he was knocked out of the game, Griffin recorded eight points, five rebounds, three assists and one block in 17 minutes of action.

Golden State holds a 63-56 lead in the third quarter.


