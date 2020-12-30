Video: Blake Griffin Leaves Game After Taking Elbow To The Face

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Golden State Warriors in a battle of struggling NBA teams.

Golden State barely found its first win over the season earlier this week. Meanwhile, the Pistons are still in search of their first win on the season.

Detroit got off to a hot start against Steph Curry and company and looked to be well on the way to a win. Unfortunately, star big man Blake Griffin took a nasty elbow to the face from rookie James Wiseman.

The No. 2 overall pick attempted to put back a layup and caught Griffin with an elbow to the face on his way down. The Pistons star immediately fell to the ground and laid there for at least a minute.

He tried to shake it off, but was eventually told to leave the game by officials do to blood in his mouth.

Here’s video of the play.

Blake Griffin took an elbow from James Wiseman. pic.twitter.com/r32LecNGva — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 30, 2020

Griffin is as tough as they come, but even he couldn’t withstand taking a stray elbow to the face.

Unfortunately for the Pistons, Griffin won’t be coming back into the game. According to a report from NBA insider Vincent Goodwill, Griffin is in the concussion protocol and won’t return.

Blake Griffin is in concussion protocol. Took an inadvertent hit from James Wiseman in the face in the second quarter, left shortly thereafter and will not return — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) December 30, 2020

Before he was knocked out of the game, Griffin recorded eight points, five rebounds, three assists and one block in 17 minutes of action.

Golden State holds a 63-56 lead in the third quarter.