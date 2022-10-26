Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Was Saying To Him

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball ahead of Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson received the first ejection of his NBA career during Tuesday's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Thompson got called for two technical fouls after chirping with Devin Booker. Following their victory, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, the Suns star shared Thompson's unsurprising trash-talk message.

"They have four rings," Booker said when asked what Thompson told him. "Repeated it over and over, and they do."

Booker said the Warriors will "rightfully" use that fact in any verbal altercation.

Thompson appeared uncharacteristically frustrated by a subpar performance. The five-time All-Star -- and yes, four-time NBA champion -- went 1-of-8 for two points in 19 minutes. Per Andrews, he missed all four shot attempts when guarded by Booker.

Meanwhile, Booker tallied 34 points, seven assists, and three steals. Although the guards bickered throughout the game, Booker expressed admiration for Thompson afterward.

"We're just two competitors," Booker said. "I love Klay Thompson. I have for a really long time. But it's not going to excuse from us being competitive and talking to each other. I've always admired his game, how he plays on both ends of the ball. And obviously, the rings speak for themselves."

Following a 64-win season, the Suns got unceremoniously booted by the Dallas Mavericks in a second-round Game 7 blowout. Booker doesn't have any rings yet, but he'll look to change that fact this season.

The Suns have started the season 3-1, including a season-opening win over Dallas. Phoenix plays the next five games at home before going on a four-game road trip and returning to host Golden State on Nov. 16.