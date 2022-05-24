Dick Vitale Makes His Opinion On Today's NBA Very Clear

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Following the conclusion of Game 4 between the Celtics and Heat, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the current state of the NBA.

Vitale made it known that he's not a fan of prime-time players firing up dozens of 3-pointers per game.

"Look the NBA features the greatest athletes but I’m curious as I admit that I’m reaching the point of BOREDOM watching @NBA PTPer firing up 50 3’s per game in many cases.(where is cutting/ ball movement etc) /For me it’s NOT FUN TO WATCH," Vitale tweeted. "Do u agree or disagree?"

A lot of Vitale's followers agreed with his take on the NBA.

"It is by far the most boring of all, I agree," one person replied. "Nobody watches the regular season, the atmospheres are lackluster and the pace is just way too lazy."

"Agree 100 percent," another person wrote. "It's almost like the game is a 3-point shooting contest."

Vitale is right that NBA teams are taking a lot of attempts from beyond the arc, but that's also because a lot players have unlimited range.

Basketball fans should expect to see a bunch of 3-pointers tonight during Game 4 between the Mavericks and Warriors.