Dick Vitale Names Who He Would Take With No. 1 Pick In NBA Draft

On Thursday night, the NBA Draft Lottery selections were announced with the Minnesota Timberwolves landing the No. 1 pick.

The Golden State Warriors were tied for the best odds to land the No. 1 pick entering the draft lottery. However, the team had to settle for No. 2, which isn’t a terrible consolation prize.

Following the NBA Draft Lottery announcement, college basketball insider Dick Vitale weighed in. He revealed who he would take if he were the Timberwolves.

Dickie V thinks former Georgia Bulldogs star Anthony Edwards should be the No. 1 pick in the draft. After that, he thinks the Warriors shouldn’t pass up on former Memphis big man James Wiseman.

Check it out.

.@Timberwolves get #1 pick & the @nyknicks get # 8 @warriors # 2 ok ok my # 1 for Minnesota would be @UGABasketball ‘s ANTHONY EDWARDS #2 Golden St should go for @Memphis_MBB JAMES WISEMAN — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 21, 2020

Edwards – a 6-foot-6 shooting guard – is the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. During his lone season at Georgia, he scored 19.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman played just three games during his collegiate career. However, in those three games, the former five-star recruit proved he’s one of the best big men in the game.

He averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks per game in his Tigers career. Now he has the chance to join an elite team like Golden State.

However, the Warriors could use the No. 2 pick as a trade chip with the hopes of landing an established veteran.

The NBA draft kicks off on October 16. Who will go No. 1?