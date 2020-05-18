Dirk Nowitzki Names The NBA’s Greatest Player Ever

Before he came to America to begin his Hall of Fame NBA career, Dirk Nowitzki was like so many other people in the 1990s. He loved Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Nowitzki was tuned into the last five weeks of “The Last Dance” on ESPN. He gave his thoughts on the documentary on Twitter this afternoon, while also providing a vote for Jordan as the greatest of all-time.

“The Last Dance was excellent. I was a huge Bulls fan in the 90s. So many things I never knew or had forgotten about! Mj is the Goat,” Nowitzki wrote.

This isn’t the first time Dirk has called Jordan the “goat.” He did so back in 2013 after His Airness paid Nowitzki a major compliment, saying he was one of four then-current players who would have been a star in Jordan’s era. LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan were the others.

“For him to even know my name is crazy, to be honest,” said Nowitzki, via ESPN. “For him to say that I could have been a good player then means a lot. It’s humbling. It’s been great. It’s been a crazy ride over 15 years. It’s great to get respect from the greatest of all time.”

The Last Dance was excellent. I was a huge Bulls fan in the 90s. So many things I never knew or had forgotten about! Mj is the 🐐 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 18, 2020

For those keeping score in the seemingly never-ending Jordan vs. LeBron “GOAT” debate, here’s another vote for MJ.

Ironically, Dirk’s lone NBA title came at the expense of LeBron and the Miami Heat in 2011. He only got to face Jordan in the regular season at the end of his idol’s career.