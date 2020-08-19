Doc Rivers Admits Who He Thought Kevin Durant Would Sign With

Following the close of the 2018-19 NBA season, all eyes were on Kevin Durant as the star forward made his free agency decision.

After a run on NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, it was time for him to take his talents elsewhere. Both Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving were linked to several teams in free agency.

Easily the most-talked about location was in New York with the Knicks. Durant and Irving were expected to become the next dynamic duo for the Knicks before a surprise decision.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said even he thought Durant and Irving would join the Knicks.

Appearing on The Boardroom podcast with Rich Kleiman, Rivers opened up on the decision, via Clutch Points:

“Early on, I was like, ok, Rich is from New York, [Durant] can be the King of New York City, I got a feeling KD is going to the Knicks,” Rivers said on The Boardroom podcast. “Listen, I’m in the league and I actually thought that so you know everybody else thought it as well.”

Even those in the know thought Durant and Irving would be taking their talents to New York.

Of course, they did, just to a different New York team. Both Durant and Irving missed the majority of the 2019-20 season due to injuries, but should be back for next season.