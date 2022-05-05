Doc Rivers Shares Troubling Update On Joel Embiid

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 14: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on October 16, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a 119-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, falling behind 2-0 in the second-round series.

Joel Embiid has missed both games after sustaining a concussion and broken orbital bone in their Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors. Based on Doc Rivers' postgame update, the star center might not return in time to save Philadelphia's season.

"He's got so many steps to go through," Rivers said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "I don't think he's cleared any of them right now."

On Tuesday, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the 76ers head coach said Embiid was "feeling a lot better," but he was cautious to avoid offering a timetable because "I don't want to give false hope either."

These latest comments certainly dampen the possibility of Embiid returning in time for Friday's Game 3 at Wells Fargo Center. If the 76ers can't pick up a win with or without the MVP finalist, they'd have to become the first ever NBA team to overcome a 3-0 postseason deficit.

It'd mark another disappointing end to Philadelphia's season. Despite this representing the team's fifth straight playoff appearance, the 76ers haven't reached the Eastern Conference Finals since Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals in 2001.

Following consecutive double-digit defeats at Miami, Philadelphia's chances look bleak without Embiid.