Donald Trump Blasts LeBron James, Accuses Him Of “Racist Rants”

LeBron James has received a lot of criticism this week for a since-deleted tweet that had to do with the Ohio police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old girl Ma’Khia Bryant.

The tweet that James posted showed a photo of the officer with the caption “You’re Next #Accountability.” Countless people disagreed with how James worded his post, and even former President Donald Trump had something to say about the four-time NBA champion’s tweet.

On Thursday, Trump issued a statement that accused James of unloading “racist rants” on social media.

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the league,” Trump said. “His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!”

James hasn’t responded to Trump’s statement, but he did offer an explanation as to why he deleted his tweet about holding the Ohio cop accountable.

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police,” James explained on Twitter. “I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The Lakers have the night off, but they’ll be back in action on Saturday. It’s possible that James will be asked about Trump’s comments at some point in the near future.