Donald Trump Makes His Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Former United States president Donald Trump has made his opinion on Brittney Griner extremely clear.

The 45th president of the United States is not a fan of the reported prisoner exchange offer for Griner.

According to reports, the U.S. is offering to trade a Russian arms dealer for Griner and another American currently imprisoned in Russia.

"We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people. And he’s gonna get a free card and we’re gonna get her," Trump told Clay Travis and Buck Sexton.

"She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it. I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it?"

Griner has said that she didn't intend to break the law.

Her case is expected to be resolved sometime this week.