As is often the case during his rallies and press conferences, President Donald Trump is using the NBA as a foil. His most recent comments about the league come after yesterday’s historic decisions by players to strike, forcing the postponement of multiple days of playoff games.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks elected to stay in the locker room, rather than play their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The decision was made during the lead-up to the game, in reaction to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man in Kenosha, Wis. who was reportedly breaking up an altercation between two women when authorities arrived.

Shortly after the Bucks took their stand, it became clear that the rest of the NBA Bubble would join them. Games last night and today have been postponed. Per reports, players intend to return to the court either tomorrow or Saturday, after meetings over the last day.

Donald Trump was asked for his thoughts about the player strike during a trip to FEMA this afternoon. As it often does, he brought things back to television ratings.

Asked for his thoughts on NBA players going on strike following yet another police shooting of a black man, Trump says, "I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad." pic.twitter.com/p0OYa1dFrO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2020

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest,” Trump said. “I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

Trump has been feuding with the NBA since before he was elected to office. The league’s biggest star, LeBron James, campaigned for Hillary Clinton in his home state of Ohio. Others, like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, have been similarly outspoken against the President. None of the NBA Champions since Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 have visited the White House.

Whether the NBA ratings continue to flounder a bit, or they climb as we move towards the NBA Finals, expect to hear plenty more anti-basketball rhetoric from Trump leading up to the election.

