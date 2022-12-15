WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks off Marine One, on the South Lawn of the White House on July 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump golfed with former NFL quarterback great Brett Favre over the weekend at Trump National Golf Club. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former United States president Donald Trump's claim about Brittney Griner is going viral this week.

Trump, the 45th president of the United States, claims that he turned down a significant trade with Russia during his time in office.

The former president claims that the trade President Biden made for Griner is awful.

“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” said Trump. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for a hundred people in exchange for someone that has killed untold numbers of people with his arms deals. I would have gotten Paul out, however, just as I did with a record number of other hostages. The deal for Griner is crazy and bad. The taking wouldn’t have even happened during my Administration, but if it did, I would have gotten her out, fast!"

There has been some criticism of the trade, though at the end of the day, many are just happy that an American has returned home safely.

Griner, meanwhile, is getting back into basketball. She dunked the ball for the first time in a while on Sunday.

Hopefully we'll see Griner back in the WNBA soon.