Donovan Mitchell’s Tweet About Dennis Rodman Is Going Viral

Like so many other basketball fans nationwide, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell watched ESPN’s latest episodes of “The Last Dance” on Sunday night.

While the documentary’s focal point is Michael Jordan, it also devotes plenty of time to his teammates from the 1997-98 Bulls. Last night, the spotlight was on Dennis Rodman for the entire first one-hour episode.

At one point, Phil Jackson and MJ detail how Rodman managed to secure a 48-hour mini-vacation in Las Vegas in the middle of the 1997-98 season. The rambunctious rebounder felt he needed some time partying with Carmen Electra in order to recharge his batteries.

The odds of this happening today are beyond slim, but Mitchell thinks Rodman was partially ahead of his time in one way. He explained on Twitter last night how Rodman may have inadvertently started what has now become a popular NBA trend.

“Say what you want Dennis Rodman invented load management 😂😂😂😂😂,” Mitchell wrote.

Today, NBA coaches are much more inclined to give their stars a night off on a back-to-back or a long road trip than they would be to let them go party in Sin City.

ESPN has aired four of 10 episodes of “The Last Dance.” Episodes five and six will air on Sunday starting at 9 p.m. ET.