Doris Burke’s Message For Her Ex-Husband Is Going Viral

It doesn’t get much better than Doris Burke.

The iconic ESPN NBA analyst is about as good as it gets when it comes to analyzing games on TV. Burke isn’t necessarily known for her humor during games, but it was on full display on Monday evening.

Burke had an epic message for her ex-husband during Monday night’s Pelicans-Grizzlies broadcast on ESPN.

While the broadcast was showing a replay of Lonzo Ball accidentally kneeing Ja Morant in the groin, Burke dropped an epic quote to play-by-play man Mark Jones. She had correctly predicted the call the officials made.

“I do like being right. Ask my ex-husband,” she said.

“I do like being right. Ask my ex husband.” GO OFF DORIS pic.twitter.com/2DB4pDcXvs — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) August 3, 2020

If NBA fans had any more room to love Burke, they filled it following that comment on Monday evening.

“The NBA is back so it’s a good time to remind you how wonderful Doris Burke is,” one NBA fan tweeted.

“You know you’re feeling yourself when you make a ex-spouse joke on national television,” another fan added.

“Doris Burke is, and I cannot stress this enough, a legend that we do not deserve,” one fan wrote.

New Orleans won Monday night’s game, defeating Memphis, 109-99. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson led the way with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Of course, Doris Burke was the true star of the game.