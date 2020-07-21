The Spun

Draymond Green Reveals His 1 “Issue” With Charles Barkley

draymond green during game 4PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 18: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call during the first half in game three of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on May 18, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Draymond Green and Charles Barkley have gone at each other through the media over the years. Now, they’re doing a show together.

Turner Sports’ “The Arena” premiered on Monday night. The show, which features Green, Barkley, Dwyane Wade and Cari Champion, will discuss sports and social justice issues, among other things.

Green and Barkley addressed their feud right away.

“I’ve said many times, I like Draymond, I do,” Barkley said, adding: “He does annoy me at times on the court.”

Barkley has consistently poked fun at Green, often calling him “Mr. Triple-Single,” referring to his less-than-stellar statistics. Green said he mostly has one issue with Barkley’s taunting.

“The issue I’ve had is, a lot of people watch the game of basketball and they don’t know what they’re looking at. So when they look at a Chuck or they look at different guys who have this platform, they take what you’re saying and they listen to that and they run with that.

“For me, it hasn’t necessarily affected my pockets, but there are a lot of guys in this league that people run with what guys say on these platforms, and it affects guys’ pockets, and that’s the issue I’ve had.”

That’s a fair response from Green. It will be fun to watch these two together moving forward.

Turner Sports’ “The Arena” will have another one-hour show on TNT at 8 p.m. E.T. this evening.


