Draymond Green Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Next Team
Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors.
According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season.
Green, who recently punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice, reportedly has one preferred next team.
"Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain't gonna tell anybody that, but don't think I don't know. He'd prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State."
This isn't very surprising.
Green is close with Lakers star LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He's also a Klutch Sports client.
Where will Green land this offseason?