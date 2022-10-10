Draymond Green Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Next Team

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Draymond Green is entering the final year of his contract with the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Green is expecting this to be the final year of his career with the Western Conference franchise, which is coming off an NBA championship season.

Green, who recently punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice, reportedly has one preferred next team.

"Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain't gonna tell anybody that, but don't think I don't know. He'd prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State."

This isn't very surprising.

Green is close with Lakers star LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He's also a Klutch Sports client.

