Draymond Green Reveals Why Feud With Charles Barkley Ended

One of the more entertaining feuds in the NBA ended recently and fans finally learned the reason why.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and “NBA on TNT” analyst Charles Barkley had a solid back-and-forth going for a few years. During halftime of a Warriors postseason game in 2018, Barkley said he wished “somebody would punch” Green in the face.

Green responded, threatening to take Barkley’s job as an analyst when his career was over. “He can’t talk basketball with me, either. Not smart enough, not qualified, no rings,” the Warriors big man said.

Well, not long later, Barkley and Green shared the airwaves on TNT together. It created a moment that shocked Green and put his rivalry with Barkley to bed.

Here’s what Barkley told The Ringer:

Even though Barkley had apologized, Green’s grudge was still intact as he entered Studio C for the first time in the summer of 2020 for the Arena taping—until Barkley addressed him first. What’s up, Dray! Barkley said. My man, great to have you on. “Totally disarmed me!” Green says, still disappointed at how fast he caved.

Basketball fans won’t get to see these two feuding any more, which is a loss for the media world. However, getting to see them pair up for Turner in the future would be fun.

For now, Draymond will focus on his real job.