Over the past few weeks, the NBA has seen several fans ejected and banned for life for their actions at playoff games.

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook had popcorn poured on him by a fan in Philadelphia. Not long later, a fan appeared to spit at Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young.

With the latest incidents, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent a strong message to the NBA. Green joined Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast,” where he highlighted his concerns.

“The NBA has taken it so far left to where a guy says ‘f— you,’ and you say ‘f— you’ back, you’ll get fined,” Green said. “It’s like, where is the protection for the players?”

Here’s more, via Yahoo Sports:

“Now when you see all these instances where there’s actual spit, or there’s a water bottle thrown this close to Kyrie [Irving]’s face, where there’s popcorn poured on [Russell Westbrook], then it’s like, ‘oh man, maybe we do need to protect the players.’ No, you should have been protecting the players.”

Green thinks the NBA set a precedent by punishing players and not fans for their behavior during games.

Given the two latest incidents, he might be right. Both fans were ejected and banned from their respective stadiums, but the league might want to send an even stronger message to protect its players.