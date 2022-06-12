Draymond Green's Mom Calls Him Out: NBA World Reacts

Mary Babers and Wanda Durant pose with the NBA Western Conference Final trophy after winning Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, May 22, 2017. Golden State Warriors defeat the San Antonio Spurs 129-115 to win the NBA Western Conference Final. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images/Getty Images

You know you're really not playing well when your mom is calling you out on social media.

But that's what's happening with Draymond Green during the 2022 NBA Finals this week.

Green has struggled on the floor throughout the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. He was even benched late in Game 4 on Friday night.

Mary Babers, the mother of the Warriors star, took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

"Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!" she admitted.

NBA fans appreciate the honesty.

"This is so crazy for your own mom to tweet this," one fan tweeted.

"Ok Draymond’s going for 20/6/12 next game. If he can’t respond to his own mother tweeting this then he’s hopeless," another fan tweeted.

"Meanwhile Russell Westbrook fam sayin he can take the magic to the playoffs single-handedly," one fan joked.

Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals is set for Monday night.