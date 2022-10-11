Draymond Green's Mom Sounds Off: NBA World Reacts

Mary Babers and Wanda Durant pose with the NBA Western Conference Final trophy after winning Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday, May 22, 2017. Golden State Warriors defeat the San Antonio Spurs 129-115 to win the NBA Western Conference Final. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images/Getty Images

Draymond Green's mom defended him hitting Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a practice.

Mary Babers-Green responded to a Twitter post about the incident by saying the team "can get beyond this" because "anything is fixable." When another fan told her that he watched her son "sucker punch" Poole in a video leaked by TMZ Sports, Babers-Green disputed that classification.

"That wasn't a sucker punch," Babers-Green replied. "Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!"

While everyone can understand a mother's desire to protect her son, fans disagree with her story and don't appreciate her justifying the NBA star's actions.

She added that there's more to the situation than what everyone saw in the released clip.

"I'm not rationalizing violence. You all just see what you want to see & create from a 20-second video. Something was happening in there before that I'm sure! But continue on!"

Green has apologized and said he's taking time away from the team. It's unclear if he'll return for Golden State's season-opening game against the Los Angeles Lakers next Tuesday.