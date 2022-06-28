Draymond Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Extremely Clear

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green #23 after a foul in the second half of a NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Kevin Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. In that time, he helped the franchise extend its dynasty and win two more NBA titles.

Golden State won another championship this year, an accomplishment which some have speculated diminishes Durant's impact on the team. Draymond Green thinks that's nonsense.

Green was asked by former NBA player J.J. Redick recently if Durant did not get enough credit for his role in leading Golden State to championships.

"I don't think the outside world gave Kevin enough credit. I think if you came within our organization, Kevin was given all the credit," Green said. "The reality is, I don't think that team wins another championship if Kevin doesn't come."

Green went on to say that the Warriors would have beaten Houston in 2018 and 2019 without Durant, but would not have been able to beat the Cavs in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals without him.

Durant famously left Golden State three years ago to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. After missing the 2019-20 season while rehabbing from a torn Achilles, he helped the Nets reach the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021.

Brooklyn was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this year.