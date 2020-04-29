Episode 4 of The Last Dance revealed to the world that Michael Jordan still has plenty of beef with Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas.

That scene where MJ refuses to accept Thomas’ apology for not shaking the Bulls’ hands after the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals remains one of the most talked about moments of the series. But it also renewed the discussion on the hatred between Jordan and Thomas.

Isiah Thomas was a notable snub from the legendary 1992 Dream Team. Author Jack McCallum wrote in a 2012 book on the Dream Team that Jordan told basketball executive Rod Thorn that he would not play if Thomas was on the squad.

But in an interview today, Thorn denied that Jordan had any role in Thomas’ snub. Appearing on ESPN’s Golic & Wingo, Thorn said that there was never even any conversations with Michael Jordan about Isiah Thomas.

Via ESPN:

“There was never anything in my conversation with [Jordan] that had to do with Isiah Thomas, period. “He said, ‘I’ll do it.’ Isiah’s name never came up during that conversation. And he never backtracked and said he didn’t want to do it from that time on, to those of us in the NBA office. “Now, if that in fact happened, then it happened with somebody else; because when I talked to him, he ended up saying he would definitely do it.”

But Jordan wasn’t the only member of the Dream Team who took issues with Isiah Thomas. Magic Johnson admitted to playing a role in Thomas’ snub in 2009. Johnson believes that Thomas spread rumors about him after his 1991 HIV diagnosis.

Ultimately, Michael Jordan may be cleared of wrongdoing in Thomas’ Dream Team snub. But it’s clear that the Pistons legend had more than one enemy on the legendary squad.