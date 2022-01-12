Dwyane Wade Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michael Jordan

The basketball world loves to debate who the best player of all time is and the general names always pop up.

Some say Michael Jordan, while others contend LeBron James has surpassed Jordan at this point of his career. Every now and then, someone brings former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar into the conversation as well.

Fans – and analysts – tend to forget Abdul-Jabbar given how long it’s been since he played. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade thinks the same thing will happen to Michael Jordan.

In a recent appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, Wade said the caliber of player continues to get better.

Here’s more, via the Score:

“The game continues to keep moving forward, and so we’re gonna continue to see things we’ve never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger. “We’re not gonna be the ones having a conversation about the GOATs. Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar).”

Wade did, however, say that Jordan’s status off the court will help him retain his status.

“That’s why it’s hard for anyone to jump over the Jumpman, because of the iconic-ness of being the first,” Wade said. “At the end of the day, he was the first. I mean, Jordan was global before anybody knew anything about global.”

Will Jordan be forgotten?