Dwyane Wade Reacts To Sunday’s ‘The Last Dance’ Episodes

Basketball fans aren’t the only ones enjoying ESPN’s “The Last Dance.” Former players like Dwyane Wade are as well.

Wade grew up in Chicago watching Michael Jordan’s career take off. Even after completing his own NBA career that saw him become one of the greatest shooting guards in the history of the league, Wade still manages to find inspiration from watching His Airness.

On Monday, Wade tweeted that he immediately got in a workout after watching Episodes 3 and 4 of “The Last Dance.” Seeing Jordan’s career on display had that effect on him.

“Man #TheLastDance had me so motivated last night—I got up as soon as it went off and started working out,” Wade wrote. “It’s nothing like being inspired by someone else greatness!”

Wade wasn’t alone when it came to being moved by “The Last Dance.” LeBron James said the footage of MJ winning his first NBA title against the Lakers in 1991 brought him to tears.

“Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first Trophy damn near had me tearing up Pleading face! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the fire,” James wrote on Twitter.

We still have six more episodes of “The Last Dance” to enjoy, starting with episodes 5 and 6 this Sunday night.