Video: Dwyane Wade’s Son Pays Tribute To Kobe During Game

The basketball community is still mourning the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away on Sunday in a tragic helicopter crash. On Tuesday night, Zaire Wade paid tribute to the iconic basketball player during a Sierra Canyon game.

Sierra Canyon defeated Campbell Hall School in a Gold Coast League high school matchup. Wade, who is the son of former All-Star guard Dwyane Wade, finished with 10 points.

During the game on Tuesday night, Wade threw down an impressive dunk. After slamming it down, he pulled his shirt to one side just like Bryant did back in the 2006 NBA Playoffs.

Bryant nailed a game-winning shot at the buzzer to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Phoenix Suns. It’s one of many memorable moments from the Black Mamba’s career.

Even though Wade is only 17 years old, the young guard from Sierra Canyon was clearly influenced by Bryant.

Check out his tribute to Bryant:

Zaire Wade hit the Kobe celebration after throwing down a dunk. pic.twitter.com/ThBIjzKWVN — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

While Zaire shined on the hardwood on Tuesday, Dwyane spent time with the TNT’s Inside the NBA crew to share their favorite memories of Bryant.

The loss of Bryant will sting for a while, and honestly, we’re not really sure if the pain ever really goes away. However, it’s really touching to see the basketball world unite together all because of him.

Our thoughts are with all those who were impacted by Sunday’s tragedy.