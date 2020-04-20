Dwyane Wade’s Tweet About Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Dwyane Wade is a Chicago native and grew up watching Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

So naturally, he was glued to his TV screen to watch Episodes 1 and 2 of The Last Dance yesterday. He tweeted about it several times during the first two episodes, and even wrote that if he had three wishes, one of them would be for The Last Dance.

But it’s his tweet about Michael Jordan that has gone viral in the hours since he made it. At the tail-end of Episode 1, Wade wrote, “Man MJ had it! He had that ‘IT’ He was chosen to be the GOAT.”

Wade’s tweet has since been retweeted over 14,000 times with over 92,000 likes. He also got over 850 comments, though many of those were people saying LeBron James is now better.

Man MJ had it! He had that “IT” He was chosen to be the GOAT — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020

Considering that Wade idolized Jordan and played four seasons alongside LeBron, though, Wade can judge for himself who’s better.

But it looks like the verdict is already pretty clear: It’s MJ.

There are eight episodes left and it’s very likely we’re going to hear more about Wade’s love of Jordan and the Bulls either in the docu-series or from the man himself.

LeBron James might have something to say to his former Miami Heat teammate though.