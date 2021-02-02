Ejected Hawks Fan Juliana Carlos Releases A Statement

Earlier this week, several fans sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers-Atlanta Hawks game were ejected for heckling LeBron James – among other things.

A young woman, Juliana Carlos, took to social media after the incident and called out the Lakers star. Carlos, who has amassed nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram since the incident, posted several videos to her Instagram account detailing the events.

After taking the night to reflect on the incident, though, she decided to offer an apology. She took to Instagram to share a message.

“About last night,” she said. “To say thing escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment.”

“My husband is a huge sports fan and we’re passionate people, and let’s be real: sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking,” she continued. “What should have be a quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up for the man I love kicked in. Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the higher road? Yes. And for those things, I take full responsibility.”

LeBron said he was happy to have fans back in the seats and wasn’t a fan of the spectators being ejected from the game.