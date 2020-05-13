ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Why NBA Players Want To Resume Season

Yesterday, it was reported that eight NBA superstars had a phone call regarding the league’s plan for the 2019-20 season. All are in favor of resuming play.

The NBA has been shut down since March 11 due to COVID-19. While the league has not announced a plan for restarting the campaign, it is becoming clearer that things are trending in that direction.

In an appearance on Get Up! today, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that he’s heard from a wide range of players, agents and executives who are in favor of playing again. Wojnarowski adds that the players range from those on “contenders” to others on “lottery teams.”

“[Players] understand that for the greater good of the league and for their personal finances there’s reason to come back in an isolated league environment and play,” Wojnarowski said.

On Tuesday, Wojnarowski had reported that the NBA Players Association was informally polling players to get their thoughts on picking the season back up.

Woj’s new report echoes the sentiments of Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley. Dudley has made it clear he is in favor of resuming the season as safely as possible.

“I don’t think players know the effects of NOT playing does too next year,” Dudley wrote on Twitter. “This is bigger then my team isn’t in the playoffs so who cares! No playoffs, no tv money, NEW CBA next year!”

Additionally, it’s interesting to hear Woj citing NBA commissioner Adam Silver saying that the league has to prepare to work through the eventuality of positive COVID-19 tests. If positive tests are going to shut things down again, there is no point in restarting right now.

We should hear more on the NBA’s eventual plan in the coming days.