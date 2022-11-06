ESPN Analyst Apologizes For Troubling Question On The Air

MIAMI, FL - MAY 19: ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose looks on and smiles before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose had to issue an apology during ESPN's Friday night NBA broadcast.

During NBA Countdown prior to the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Chicago Bulls, Rose and his fellow panelists were discussing suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who is reportedly set to become the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Rose wondered why the Celtics never made the name of Udoka's accuser public. About an hour later, he randomly appeared on camera and delivered what sounded like a hastily-produced mea culpa for the remark.

“I’m Jalen Rose, and I would like to apologize for a comment I made earlier on NBA Countdown,” Rose said, via WEEI. “I questioned why a woman’s name — who had an alleged affair with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka — was not made public. After an internal investigation, and it was discovered that she was a subordinate to the head coach, I now understand why her name should not be released to the public. Now back to our NBA coverage.”

We're not sure who got to Rose to tell him he had to apologize, but it's clear that at least a few important people didn't like his original comments.

As of Sunday, Udoka has not joined the Nets' coaching staff. Brooklyn dismissed head coach Steve Nash last week.