ESPN Analyst Apologizes For Troubling Question On The Air
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose had to issue an apology during ESPN's Friday night NBA broadcast.
During NBA Countdown prior to the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Chicago Bulls, Rose and his fellow panelists were discussing suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who is reportedly set to become the new coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
Rose wondered why the Celtics never made the name of Udoka's accuser public. About an hour later, he randomly appeared on camera and delivered what sounded like a hastily-produced mea culpa for the remark.
“I’m Jalen Rose, and I would like to apologize for a comment I made earlier on NBA Countdown,” Rose said, via WEEI. “I questioned why a woman’s name — who had an alleged affair with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka — was not made public. After an internal investigation, and it was discovered that she was a subordinate to the head coach, I now understand why her name should not be released to the public. Now back to our NBA coverage.”
We're not sure who got to Rose to tell him he had to apologize, but it's clear that at least a few important people didn't like his original comments.
As of Sunday, Udoka has not joined the Nets' coaching staff. Brooklyn dismissed head coach Steve Nash last week.