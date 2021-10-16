ESPN Analyst Jay Williams Shares Disturbing Messages

ESPN’s Jay Williams has received a number of disturbing messages from internet trolls because of his defense of Kyrie Irving’s vaccination stance.

Williams got into a heated debate with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during First Take earlier this week. Irving was at the center of the conversation. Williams took it upon himself to defend the Nets star for his “personal decision.”

The ESPN analyst revealed via Instagram on Friday that he’s received a number of disturbing messages from internet trolls. One message in particular was flat-out disgusting. Williams said a social-media user told him to “go hit a pole, go die again,” referring to Williams’ motorcycle accident back in 2003 in which he almost lost his life.

“About the last 2 days.. 🗣 From people telling me I should kill myself to the ones that thank me for supporting someone still in the process of making his decision,” Williams said. “This is my last word on Kyrie Irving.”

This entire ordeal has obviously taken an ugly turn.

It all began earlier this week when Jay Williams rushed to Kyrie Irving’s defense to go unvaccinated. Stephen A. Smith did not like what he was hearing and lost his cool at the former NBA player.

Jay Williams came to Kyrie Irving’s defense a second time on Thursday, but this time being on Twitter.

Unfortunately, internet trolls have taken this to an ugly extreme.

No one should be receiving death threats for voicing their personal opinion.