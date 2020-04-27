ESPN Announces TV Ratings For ‘The Last Dance’ Episodes 3, 4

If you thought interest in the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance was going to lose momentum after the first weekend then you were sadly mistaken.

The ratings are in for Episode 3 and 4 of the ten-part series and they are once again impressive. According to Darren Rovell, Episode 3 averaged 6.144 million viewers between ESPN and ESPN2. Episode 4 was equally robust, yielding a respectable 5.657 million viewers.

To put that into perspective, that’s double what the XFL got in Week 1 of their ill-fated season in February. Granted, The Last Dance is a primetime show – but it was still on cable.

A number of factors could have contributed to the ratings. The total absence of live sports is probably a big factor. But the advertised storylines probably played a role too.

“The Last Dance” episodes 3 and 4 continue audience momentum from premiere. pic.twitter.com/lOLa2PDzvo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 27, 2020

Episode 3 was advertised as highlighting the world of Dennis Rodman, one of the most enigmatic superstars in NBA history. Episode 4 gave us an in-depth look at the Bulls’ rivalry with the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons.

The episodes themselves did not disappoint. Whether it was Carmen Electra’s incredible Dennis Rodman story, or Michael Jordan’s reaction to Isiah Thomas’ “apology,” they lived up to the billing.

Episodes 5 and 6 will show the rise of Air Jordan, the Bulls first three-peat, and Michael Jordan’s first meetings with Kobe Bryant’s Lakers.

Next Sunday can’t come quickly enough.