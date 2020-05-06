ESPN Names The Best Sneaker In NBA History

It is impossible to talk about the history of the NBA without mentioning sneakers. Footwear has been an integral part of the league for as long as it has existed.

Of course, Michael Jordan is the foremost example of a player whose signature shoes became a phenomenon. He isn’t the only one though. We can think of many others, including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Grant Hill, Shawn Kemp, LeBron James and Charles Barkley.

ESPN’s resident sneakerhead Nick DePaula released his rankings of the top 74 shoes in NBA history this morning, in honor of the league’s 74th season. There’s a strong mix of old and new on this list, with several current player kicks alongside those of legendary former ballers.

At the top of DePaula’s chart is the Jordan XI. Worn by His Airness during the 1995-96 championship season, it has become one of the most recognizable and iconic silhouettes of the Air Jordan collection.

DePaula went with the black and red (“bred”) version of the shoe for the picture in the article, but multiple colorways have become incredibly popular over the years.

The patent leather, carbon fiber, clear outsole and unique Cordura mesh all blended together to result in the industry’s greatest basketball sneaker design of all time. That’s before even accounting for the fact Jordan wore the XI throughout a season in which the Bulls won 72 games and he racked up regular-season MVP, All-Star Game MVP and Finals MVP trophies. As Hatfield loves to point out, some at Nike actually wanted to stop the XI from releasing altogether. Jordan was retired from basketball when it was designed, with a return to the NBA not guaranteed. Of course, Hatfield’s insistence to keep working on the shoe paid off, as the XI has become a regular December retro rerelease, with Nike selling more than a million pairs each holiday season.

Oh yea, besides all that, MJ also wore the XI in Space Jam. What’s better than that?

When it comes to classic Jordans, my personal opinion is the XI-XIIIs are the best shoes for actually playing basketball in, while the I, III and IV are the best lifestyle sneaker choices. That’s just me though.

You can check out ESPN’s full rankings of the best shoes in NBA history here.