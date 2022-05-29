ESPN Computer's Prediction For Heat vs. Celtics Tonight

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 21: A detailed view of the Miami Heat playoff shirts in the seats through the arena before Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Arena on April 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Game 7 is here.

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics are set to play for a spot in the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Miami forced a Game 7 with a surprising win in Boston on Friday night. Can the Heat pull off another win on Sunday to reach the NBA Finals?

ESPN's computer model has made its pick.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Heat are slight favorites in Game 7.

ESPN's BPI is giving the Miami Heat a 51.4 percent chance to win Game 7, while the Celtics have a 48.6 percent chance at a victory.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. E.T.

Who will emerge with the win?