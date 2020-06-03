The Spun

NBA stars LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo hug after a game.

The NBA has been on hold since March, but it appears the league has come up with a plan to resume the 2019-20 season. In fact, basketball could be back as soon as July 31.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Board of Governors have a call this Thursday to ratify the league’s return-to-play plan. The season would run from July 31 through October 12 in Orlando, Florida.

Since the NBA doesn’t want to overcrowd its facilities in Orlando, there will only be 22 teams invited back. This means there will be 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine teams from the Eastern Conference. There will be play-in games for the eighth seeds.

New Orleans, Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio wouldn’t have been invited to Orlando if the NBA went with its traditional format. When it comes to the Eastern Conference, the only extra team making the trip is Washington.

Wojnarowksi is reporting that play-in games for the eighth seed require a double-elimination format.

Before the NBA postponed its operations due to health concerns, the race for the top record was heating up between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

It’ll be interesting to see which teams come out firing on all cylinders when the NBA returns. An extended absence could hurt a few teams, but it also could give veterans like LeBron James much-needed rest.

Either way, it’s great to know that sports are coming back.

