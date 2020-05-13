ESPN Ranks The 5 Greatest Players In NBA History

Over the past few days, ESPN has been busy putting together a list of the best NBA players of all time.

The Worldwide Leader decided to celebrate the league’s 74th year by ranking the 74 best players in the league’s history. On Wednesday, ESPN named the 10 best players the NBA has ever seen.

The top 10 is filled with former – and one current – Los Angeles Lakers stars. Former big man Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were No. 10 and No. 9 respectively.

Former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan, Boston Celtics star Larry Bird and the most lethal scorer of all-time, Wilt Chamberlain came in at No. 8, No. 7 and No. 6 respectively.

For fans of the debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the greatest player of all time, ESPN has the answer.

It’s MJ.

From ESPN:

“The greatest player of all time. Jordan led the Bulls to six NBA championships, winning six Finals MVP awards and five regular-season MVP honors while becoming a global icon on and off the floor. Jordan’s brilliance on both ends of the court defined a generation of basketball and set a new standard for players following in his footsteps. His game transcended the sport.”

Jordan was the easy choice for No. 1. However, there were still a few of the biggest names to ever step on the floor.

Here’s a look at the top five:

Michael Jordan LeBron James Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Bill Russell Magic Johnson

Who should have been in the top 10?