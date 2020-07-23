ESPN Reveals Its Announcers For First NBA Bubble Games

We’re officially a week away from the return of meaningful NBA games. While the scrimmages inside the bubble have certainly been entertaining, fans are waiting for results that actually impact the standings.

Next week, TNT will broadcast a doubleheader that features four of the most entertaining teams in the Western Conference. The Pelicans will face the Jazz in the opening game, and then the Clippers will take on the Lakers.

Turner Sports unveiled its broadcasting teams for its NBA coverage in Orlando. Ian Eagle and Stan Van Gundy form one of TNT’s duos, while Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller combine to form the other.

ESPN just announced which broadcasters will be assigned to certain regular season games. Next Friday, the trio of Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy will call the Bucks-Celtics game. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for that matchup.

Doris Burke, Mark Jones and Rachel Nichols will call the following game between the Mavericks and Rockets. ESPN will also use Malika Andrews as one of its sideline reporters inside the bubble.

Here’s the full schedule from ESPN:

NBA Fans: Here is your announcer assignments for ESPN's first set of (return to) regular season games: pic.twitter.com/3eJbXtQpXX — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 23, 2020

We’d have to imagine the marquee playoff games will go to Breen, Jackson and Van Gundy. They’ve been calling the NBA Finals for the last several years.

Though it’ll be weird seeing NBA stars compete inside an arena with no fans, hearing Breen say “Bang” after every clutch three-point shot should put those watching at home at ease.