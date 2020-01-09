ESPN Shares The Latest On Cavs Head Coach John Beilein

The Spun

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein has found himself in some seriously hot water this week.

Beilein reportedly told players that they were not playing “like a bunch of thugs,” though later stated he meant to say “slugs.” But the damage has pretty much already been done, and the backlash for using what some may consider racially-tinged language has the potential to be serious.

However, whatever consequences Beilein might ultimately suffer won’t come at the hands of the Cavaliers organization.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Beilein apologized to the team today. The apology from Beilein was described as “emotional.”

Per the report, the Cavaliers plan to keep Beilein in spite of the backlash.

It’s been a frustrating season for Beilein in his first year in the NBA. His Cavaliers are currently 10-27, giving them the worst record in the Central, and the fourth-worst in the league.

The Cavaliers will play their next six games on the road, so it’s very possible things will get worse around Beilein before they get better.

Should the Cavaliers continue to keep Beilein in spite of the controversy?


